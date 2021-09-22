Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The making -- and then breaking -- of South Africa's Robben Island Museum

By Neo Lekgotla laga Ramoupi, Senior Lecturer & Head of History in the School of Education, University of the Witwatersrand
Andre Odendaal, Writer in residence Centre for Humanities Research and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies, University of the Western Cape
South Africa’s Robben Island Museum is an institution limping though a pandemic, and weighed down by its roller coaster history.

In our book, Robben Island Rainbow Dreams which will be published on September 24th, we map out the making and breaking of an institution, with hard lessons and truths about the early years. We hope our insights can be…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


