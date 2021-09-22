Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese firms in Nigeria face widespread labour abuse allegations, tainting bilateral relationship

By Nwachukwu Egbunike
Share this article
Nigerians in that company are "mandated to call their Chinese employers master or mistress. Male Nigerian workers are physically assaulted, while their female counterparts are sexually assaulted,” writes a whistleblower.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The genocide of signed languages: protecting the linguistic rights of Africa's deaf children
~ Long COVID: double vaccination halves risk of developing long-lasting symptoms
~ Earthquakes don’t kill people; buildings do. And those lovely decorative bits are the first to fall
~ Coup d’État en Guinée: Comment faire marche-arrière
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell on AUKUS and climate change
~ Cameroon: Repression Marks Crackdown Anniversary
~ We need lithium for clean energy, but Rio Tinto's planned Serbian mine reminds us it shouldn't come at any cost
~ If The Man from Snowy River is Indigenous, what does that mean for our national myth-making?
~ Melbourne earthquake: what exactly happened, and what's the best way to stay safe from aftershocks?
~ Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter