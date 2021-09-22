Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earthquakes don’t kill people; buildings do. And those lovely decorative bits are the first to fall

By Ann L Brower, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, University of Canterbury
Share this article
If building regulations required cheap fixes such as ensuring chimneys and parapets were structurally attached to the building, we could save lives during earthquakes.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coup d’État en Guinée: Comment faire marche-arrière
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell on AUKUS and climate change
~ Cameroon: Repression Marks Crackdown Anniversary
~ We need lithium for clean energy, but Rio Tinto's planned Serbian mine reminds us it shouldn't come at any cost
~ If The Man from Snowy River is Indigenous, what does that mean for our national myth-making?
~ Melbourne earthquake: what exactly happened, and what's the best way to stay safe from aftershocks?
~ Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital
~ Sri Lanka: Rights Abuses Jeopardize EU Trade Benefits
~ Washington could clear the way for French Rafale jets in Finland
~ Joe Biden nuclear sorcerer's apprentice, by Manlio Dinucci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter