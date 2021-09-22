Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Repression Marks Crackdown Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators stopped by gendarmes and police in Bafang, West Cameroon, on September 22, 2020. © 2020 Private (Dakar) – Cameroon’s authorities should ensure accountability for their security forces’ crackdown on opposition leaders, supporters, and peaceful protesters in September 2020, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. They should immediately and unconditionally release all those held for expressing their political views or for exercising their right to peaceful assembly, and end the campaign of repression against peaceful protesters and critics.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Earthquakes don’t kill people; buildings do. And those lovely decorative bits are the first to fall
~ Coup d’État en Guinée: Comment faire marche-arrière
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell on AUKUS and climate change
~ We need lithium for clean energy, but Rio Tinto's planned Serbian mine reminds us it shouldn't come at any cost
~ If The Man from Snowy River is Indigenous, what does that mean for our national myth-making?
~ Melbourne earthquake: what exactly happened, and what's the best way to stay safe from aftershocks?
~ Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital
~ Sri Lanka: Rights Abuses Jeopardize EU Trade Benefits
~ Washington could clear the way for French Rafale jets in Finland
~ Joe Biden nuclear sorcerer's apprentice, by Manlio Dinucci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter