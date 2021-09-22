Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need lithium for clean energy, but Rio Tinto's planned Serbian mine reminds us it shouldn't come at any cost

By Ana Estefanía Carballo, Research Fellow in Mining and Society, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Gillian Gregory, Research Fellow in Mining Governance, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Tim Werner, ARC DECRA Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Local communities near lithium deposits shouldn’t become zones of sacrifice, shouldering the socio-environmental costs of supporting a renewable energy transition.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If The Man from Snowy River is Indigenous, what does that mean for our national myth-making?
~ Melbourne earthquake: what exactly happened, and what's the best way to stay safe from aftershocks?
~ Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital
~ Sri Lanka: Rights Abuses Jeopardize EU Trade Benefits
~ Washington could clear the way for French Rafale jets in Finland
~ Joe Biden nuclear sorcerer's apprentice, by Manlio Dinucci
~ The earthquake that rattled Melbourne was among Australia's biggest in half a century, but rock records reveal far mightier ones
~ How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge
~ Soon you'll need to be vaccinated to enjoy shops, cafes and events — but what about the staff there?
~ India’s Spot on World Stage Mired in Abuses at Home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter