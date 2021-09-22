Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melbourne earthquake: what exactly happened, and what's the best way to stay safe from aftershocks?

By Mark Quigley, Associate Professor of Earthquake Science, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
A largely hidden fault beneath the Victorian Alps has triggered a magnitude 5.8 quake that was felt as far afield as Sydney, Adelaide and Launceston. Here’s what we know so far.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We need lithium for clean energy, but Rio Tinto's planned Serbian mine reminds us it shouldn't come at any cost
~ If The Man from Snowy River is Indigenous, what does that mean for our national myth-making?
~ Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital
~ Sri Lanka: Rights Abuses Jeopardize EU Trade Benefits
~ Washington could clear the way for French Rafale jets in Finland
~ Joe Biden nuclear sorcerer's apprentice, by Manlio Dinucci
~ The earthquake that rattled Melbourne was among Australia's biggest in half a century, but rock records reveal far mightier ones
~ How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge
~ Soon you'll need to be vaccinated to enjoy shops, cafes and events — but what about the staff there?
~ India’s Spot on World Stage Mired in Abuses at Home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter