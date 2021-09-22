Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Rights Abuses Jeopardize EU Trade Benefits

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In June 2021, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for Sri Lanka to comply with its human rights obligations if it is to continue enjoying European Union trading preferences known as GSP+.  © 2021 Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP (Brussels) –  The European Union should publicly set out a clear framework with short timelines for Sri Lanka to comply with its human rights commitments and retain tariff-free access to the EU market, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the European Commission this week. HRW Letter to EU GSP+ Re: Sri Lanka HRW Letter…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital
~ Washington could clear the way for French Rafale jets in Finland
~ Joe Biden nuclear sorcerer's apprentice, by Manlio Dinucci
~ How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge
~ Soon you'll need to be vaccinated to enjoy shops, cafes and events — but what about the staff there?
~ India’s Spot on World Stage Mired in Abuses at Home
~ United States Announces Plan to Address Extreme Heat
~ US Tech Companies Bow to Russian Government
~ Energy crisis: creating lots of small suppliers was always a bad idea - now taxpayers will foot the bill
~ Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter