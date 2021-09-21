Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Spot on World Stage Mired in Abuses at Home

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farmers participate in a protest against farm laws in Haryana, India on September 7, 2021.  © 2021 Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/AP Images India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week, to address global issues and list his government’s “achievements on the domestic front.” But back home, authorities are targeting critics of the government with surveillance, politically motivated prosecutions, harassment, online trolling, and tax raids. They are shutting down activist groups and international donor organizations.…


© Human Rights Watch -


