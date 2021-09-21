Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

United States Announces Plan to Address Extreme Heat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers harvest cantaloupe on a farm during a drought in Firebaugh, California, US, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. © 2021 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images The administration of US President Joe Biden announced yesterday a major interagency initiative to respond to the impacts of extreme heat in the United States. This effort, which closely follows the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, will seek to develop the first-ever federal heat standard to protect workers. Extreme heat – exacerbated by climate change – has been linked to almost half a million deaths…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


