Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Tech Companies Bow to Russian Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image   Police officer wearing face mask stands on duty at the polling station on July 1, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Russia. © 2020 Alexander Koriakov/AP Images Apple and Google capitulated to Russian authorities last week when they removed access to the Navalny Smart Voting app on the eve of the weekend’s parliamentary election. The move helped undermine Russian voters’ ability to access information about their choice. For weeks, the Russian government pressured the companies to remove the app, which was built by associates of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to help…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


