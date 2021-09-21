What this collaboration between artists and health-care leaders teaches us about living through COVID-19
By Barbara Doran, Lecturer in Creativity and Innovation, Transdisciplinary School, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Ann Dadich, Associate Professor, Western Sydney University
Chloe Watfern, Scientia PhD scholar, UNSW
Katherine M Boydell, Professor, UNSW
Stephanie Habak, Research officer, UNSW
A collaboration between health-care leaders and artists illuminates what it has been like leading, working, and living through the pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 21, 2021