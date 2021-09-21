Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's what happens when you’re hospitalised with COVID

By Julian Elliott, Executive Director, National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, and Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Steven McGloughlin, Director Intensive Care Unit Alfred Health and Adjunct Associate Professor Epidemiology and Preventative Medicine Monash University, The National Trauma Research Institute
Tari Turner, Director, Evidence and Methods, National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce; Associate Professor (Research), Cochrane Australia, School of Population Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Monash University
A lot has changed in COVID treatment since the pandemic began. Here are the treatments you can expect — from being diagnosed, to going to hospital, and for those who need to be cared for in ICU.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


