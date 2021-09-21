Tolerance.ca
What are the protests against Victoria's construction union all about? An expert explains

By Giuseppe Carabetta, Senior Lecturer, Sydney University Business School, University of Sydney
After violence on Monday outside the Melbourne offices of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy union, the Victorian government ordered a snap two-week shutdown of the construction industry. Yesterday these protests continued, with up to 2,000 demonstrators holding up traffic around Melbourne’s CBD and clashing with police.

The shutdown of building sites is a perverse outcome for those protesting primarily over vaccination mandates but who also oppose lockdowns.

So why were they directing their fury not at the government that imposed the mandate, nor the…


