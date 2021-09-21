Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Treatment of Haitian Migrants Discriminatory

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image US Customs and Border Protection agents on horseback deployed against Haitian migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, September 19, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Felix Marquez (Washington, DC) – The US deployment of border agents on horseback against Haitian migrants on September 19, 2021, stems from abusive and racially discriminatory immigration policies by the administration of President Joe Biden, Human Rights Watch said today. The previous day, the Department of Homeland Security announced a six-step “strategy to address…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How clothing giants Gap and Benetton once ruled the fashion high street
~ Why minority governments have been good — and sometimes bad — for Canada
~ How the British navy hid the heroic voyage of crippled second world war submarine HMS Triumph
~ Return of imperial system on cards for Brexit Britain – measurements have always been political
~ Collateralised loan obligations: why these obscure products could cause the next global financial crisis
~ Afghanistan: Taliban face many obstacles to governing – not least their violent methods
~ 3 ways restaurant staff and customers can communicate to prevent food allergy reactions
~ Angela Merkel: gentle persuasion in an age of populism
~ Artificial intelligence can help highway departments find bats roosting under bridges
~ Afghanistan's war rug industry distorts the reality of everyday trauma
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter