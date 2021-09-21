Tolerance.ca
3 ways restaurant staff and customers can communicate to prevent food allergy reactions

By Timothy Wingate, PhD Candidate, Industrial-Organizational Psychology, University of Calgary
Joshua Bourdage, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Malika Khakhar, PhD Student, Organizational Leadership, University of Guelph
Samantha Jones, PhD Candidate, Industrial and Organizational Psychology, University of Calgary
Dining out can be risky and stressful for people with allergies, in part because many restaurant employees lack the training, skills and confidence to manage food allergies safely and effectively.


© The Conversation


