Human Rights Observatory

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

By Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, Senior Fellow, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
John Garrick, University Fellow in Law, Charles Darwin University
Canada is conspicuously absent from the new security pact signed between the U.S., the U.K. and Australia on China. Is it time for Canada to take a page from the Australian playbook on managing China?


