Return to play: Tips to prevent COVID-19 transmission in sport and recreation facilities
By Kevin Wilson, PhD Student, Recreation and Leisure Studies, University of Waterloo
Denver Brown, Assistant Professor, Psychology, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Joseph Miller, Research Assistant in Human Kinetics, University of Windsor
Zachary Evans, PhD Candidate, Sport Management, University of Windsor
Since COVID-19 lockdowns began last year, the sport and recreation industry has been one of the hardest hit. And as we move towards a slow reopening, variants of concern (like the Delta variant) threaten the industry’s safe resumption. Despite vaccination efforts, some say herd immunity is unlikely, and we may have to learn to live with the virus.
In Canada, lockdowns have had negative…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 21, 2021