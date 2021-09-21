Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Progress against a neglected tropical disease in east Africa is under threat

By Monique Wasunna, Researcher, Kenya Medical Research Institute
Share this article
Eleven years ago, in the rugged hills of West Pokot County in Kenya, Mary Alamak, a mother of four, fell ill with the parasitic disease kala-azar while she was pregnant. Her weight fell from 80 to 45 kgs in a matter of weeks. She feared for the life of her baby and her own. At the Kacheliba District Hospital, she could get diagnosed, and treated with AmBisome injections. She was cured and regained weight – and her baby was saved.

I have met many patients like Mary in my 30-year experience in the field.

Across Kenya, Sudan, and Ethiopia, weak and feverish patients are being…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Angela Merkel: gentle persuasion in an age of populism
~ Artificial intelligence can help highway departments find bats roosting under bridges
~ Afghanistan's war rug industry distorts the reality of everyday trauma
~ Latest parliamentary win by Putin's United Russia has been years in the manufacturing
~ Global shortage of shipping containers highlights their importance in getting goods to Amazon warehouses, store shelves and your door in time for Christmas
~ A pediatrician explains a spike in ear infections this summer after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
~ You may soon be able to buy hearing aids over the counter at your local pharmacy
~ More people are eating bugs – but is it ethical to farm insects for food?
~ Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?
~ Return to play: Tips to prevent COVID-19 transmission in sport and recreation facilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter