Common pesticide may have made the Zika epidemic worse – new research
By Pieter Vancamp, Post-doctorant, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Barbara Demeneix, Professor Physiology, Endocrinology, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
A new study shows that the pesticide pyriproxyfen – widely used in Brazil during the Zika outbreak of 2015 – could disrupt thyroid hormones and thus affect brain development in children.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 21, 2021