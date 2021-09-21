Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Common pesticide may have made the Zika epidemic worse – new research

By Pieter Vancamp, Post-doctorant, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Barbara Demeneix, Professor Physiology, Endocrinology, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
A new study shows that the pesticide pyriproxyfen – widely used in Brazil during the Zika outbreak of 2015 – could disrupt thyroid hormones and thus affect brain development in children.


© The Conversation -


