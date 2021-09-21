Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Morrison and Macron need to talk

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
After mishandling its cancellation of the French submarines contract, the Morrison government is making things worse by suggesting the French really must have, or should have, known what was coming.


