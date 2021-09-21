Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to improve our education system? Stop seeking advice from far-off gurus and encourage expertise in schools

By Glenn C. Savage, Associate Professor of Education Policy, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Australian governments have committed a lot of money and effort over the last few decades to improve schooling using “what works”. But this hasn’t worked. So what can we do to improve education?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada's status quo election: Trudeau returned with another minority, faces uncertain future
~ 'It's almost like grooming': how anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, and the far-right came together over COVID
~ Global warming: Sea snot appears on Aegean Sea beaches in Chalkidiki, Greece
~ UN Human Rights Council: Renew Libya Fact-Finding Mission’s Mandate
~ Kenya: Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Lack Help
~ Starting with Bali, _Pulau Plastik_ series promote less plastic habits in Indonesia
~ France deprives Lebanon of its caregivers
~ Personality traits may drive our ideas about fairness and sharing
~ From 'Mädchen' to 'Mutti': as Angela Merkel departs, she leaves a great legacy of leadership
~ If you were called by a melody, how would it sound? Communities in Ethiopia and PNG name people with unique individual tunes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter