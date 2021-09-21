Tolerance.ca
'It's almost like grooming': how anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, and the far-right came together over COVID

By Josh Roose, Senior Research Fellow, Deakin University
Far right nationalists, anti-vaxxers, libertarians and conspiracy theorists have come together over COVID, and capitalised on the anger and uncertainty simmering in some sections of the community.


The Conversation


