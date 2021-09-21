Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council: Renew Libya Fact-Finding Mission’s Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Government of National Accord fighters take positions during clashes with east-based fighters from the Libyan National Army at Al-Yarmouk frontline in Tripoli, Libya on August 29, 2019. © 2019 Amru Salahuddien/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (Geneva, September 21, 2021) – United Nations Human Rights Council member states, including Libya, should continue to support the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya by renewing its mandate during its 48th session, which began on September 13, 2021, seven human rights organizations said today. Impunity for past and ongoing…


© Human Rights Watch


