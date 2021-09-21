Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Personality traits may drive our ideas about fairness and sharing

By Milan Andrejević, PhD Candidate in Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Daniel Feuerriegel, Research Fellow In Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Luke Smillie, Associate Professor in Personality Psychology, The University of Melbourne
There are many ways to decide what’s ‘fair’ in a given situation. Which one you prefer may depend on what kind of person you are.


