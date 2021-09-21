Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From 'Mädchen' to 'Mutti': as Angela Merkel departs, she leaves a great legacy of leadership

By Gabriele Suder, Professor. Dean, New Business Acceleration, Federation University Australia
Share this article
There is no clear frontrunner to replace Merkel as next German chancellor after this weekend’s election, but whoever succeeds her will have huge shoes to fill.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Starting with Bali, _Pulau Plastik_ series promote less plastic habits in Indonesia
~ France deprives Lebanon of its caregivers
~ Personality traits may drive our ideas about fairness and sharing
~ If you were called by a melody, how would it sound? Communities in Ethiopia and PNG name people with unique individual tunes
~ New Zealand cannot abandon its COVID elimination strategy while Māori and Pasifika vaccination rates are too low
~ New Zealand has ramped up vaccination rates, but too many people remain concerned about vaccine safety
~ Which federal MP is spending the most on Facebook advertising? (Hint: it is not Craig Kelly)
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: Stravinsky's The Firebird
~ Digital tech is the future, but a new report shows Australia risks being left in the past
~ Scientists still don’t know how far melting in Antarctica will go – or the sea level rise it will unleash
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter