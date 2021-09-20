Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand cannot abandon its COVID elimination strategy while Māori and Pasifika vaccination rates are too low

By Collin Tukuitonga, Associate Dean Pacific and Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Auckland
Until vaccination rates in the country’s most vulnerable groups are much higher, elimination remains the best way to avoid repeating the mistakes of history.


