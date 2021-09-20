Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand has ramped up vaccination rates, but too many people remain concerned about vaccine safety

By Stephen Croucher, Professor and Head of School of Communication, Journalism, and Marketing, Massey University
Doug Ashwell, Senior lecturer, Massey University
Jo Cullinane, Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor, Massey University
A survey found almost a quarter of participants thought they could not receive a vaccine because of medical conditions. But only 28.9% of this group actually meet the criteria set by health agencies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


