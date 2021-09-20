Digital tech is the future, but a new report shows Australia risks being left in the past
By Shazia Sadiq, Professor, The University of Queensland
Thas Ampalavanapillai Nirmalathas, Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Digital technologies like artificial intelligence and wireless networks will be crucially important for Australia’s economy. A new report urges the government to invest strongly in our digital future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 20, 2021