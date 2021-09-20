Tolerance.ca
Climate change is testing the resilience of native plants to fire, from ash forests to gymea lilies

By Rachael Helene Nolan, Postdoctoral research fellow, Western Sydney University
Andrea Leigh, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science, University of Technology Sydney
Mark Ooi, Senior Research Fellow, UNSW
Ross Bradstock, Emeritus professor, University of Wollongong
Tim Curran, Associate Professor of Ecology, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Tom Fairman, Future Fire Risk Analyst, The University of Melbourne
Víctor Resco de Dios, Profesor de Incendios y Cambio Global en PVCF-Agrotecnio, Universitat de Lleida
Many plants are really good at withstanding bushfires, but the combination of drought, heatwaves and pest insects under climate change may push them to the brink.


© The Conversation -


