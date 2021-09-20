Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Paul Rusesabagina Convicted in Flawed Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Paul Rusesabagina attends a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda, February 26, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier (Nairobi) – The conviction of the Rwandan critic and political opponent Paul Rusesabagina comes after a flawed trial that is emblematic of the government’s overreach and manipulation of the justice system, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 20, 2021, the High Court’s Special Chamber for International Crimes and Cross-border Crimes sentenced Rusesabagina to 25 years in prison, including for being a member of a terrorist group and for committing terrorist…


© Human Rights Watch -


