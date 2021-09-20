Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global demand for cashews is booming. How Ghana can take advantage to create jobs

By James Boafo, Lecturer in Geography and Sustainable Development, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Kristen Lyons, Professor Environment and Development Sociology, The University of Queensland
The global cashew industry has grown rapidly over the last decade, driven by increasing consumption of cashew nuts around the world. And the market for raw cashews is forecast to continue growing at an annual rate of 4.27% between 2020 and 2025. It is expected to reach almost US$7 billion…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


