China is financing infrastructure projects around the world – many could harm nature and Indigenous communities
By Blake Alexander Simmons, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Boston University
Kevin P. Gallagher, Professor of Global Development Policy and Director, Global Development Policy Center, Boston University
Rebecca Ray, Senior Academic Researcher in Global Development Policy, Boston University
Through its Belt and Road Initiative, China has become the world’s largest country-to-country lender. A new study shows that more than half of its loans threaten sensitive lands or Indigenous people.
- Monday, September 20, 2021