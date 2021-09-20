Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines for under-16s: why competent children in the UK can legally decide for themselves

By Helen Stalford, Professor of Law, University of Liverpool
Aoife Daly, Lecturer in Law, University College Cork
Kerry Barry, Derby Fellow (Law), University of Liverpool
The UK has become the latest country to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged 12 to 15, following many others including France, Germany, the US, Canada and Japan.

The UK government has…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


