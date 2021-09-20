Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insulate Britain: blocking roads will alienate some people – but it's still likely to be effective

By Oscar Berglund, Lecturer in International Public and Social Policy, University of Bristol
Graeme Hayes, Reader in Political Sociology, Aston University
Share this article
Insulate Britain is a campaign group urging government action on greenhouse gas emissions and fuel poverty in the country’s housing stock. Their methods have recently landed them in the news, as activists blocked parts of the M25 – the motorway surrounding London – by sitting on slip roads and in the carriageway until their removal by police.

The long delays their protests caused drew outrage from motorists and much of the media that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wildfire and flood disasters are causing 'climate migration' within Canada
~ 5 ways immigrant parents support children’s home language learning
~ Zimbabwe had a bumper harvest: what went right and what needs work
~ Global demand for cashews is booming. How Ghana can take advantage to create jobs
~ Rewarding academic achievement in schools creates barriers: a South African perspective
~ Turnover is high in South Africa's higher education sector: what could turn the tide
~ Moths use acoustic decoys to dodge bat attacks – new research
~ China is financing infrastructure projects around the world – many could harm nature and Indigenous communities
~ COVID vaccines for under-16s: why competent children in the UK can legally decide for themselves
~ Jimmy Greaves: English football's top goalscorer who blazed a trail of stardom and redemption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter