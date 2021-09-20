Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New treatments for COVID-19 may stave off the worst effects of the virus

By Patrick Jackson, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia
Medications to treat COVID-19 are in no way a substitute for the vaccine. But under the right circumstances, some show great promise for helping patients.


~ A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom
~ Why the pandemic made some cats sick with stress – and how we can help them
~ Gargling with iodine won't stop you getting COVID
~ Five ways going vegan could change your social life -- not just your health
~ The Supreme Court has overturned precedent dozens of times in the past 60 years, including when it struck down legal segregation
~ Facebook's algorithms fueled massive foreign propaganda campaigns during the 2020 election – here's how algorithms can manipulate you
~ How many stars are there in space?
~ Louisianans' way of life on the coast is threatened by the very plans meant to save their wetlands and barrier islands from rising seas
~ Discrimination Against Older People Pervasive Worldwide
~ China: don't mistake Xi Jinping's crackdowns for a second Cultural Revolution
