Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Louisianans' way of life on the coast is threatened by the very plans meant to save their wetlands and barrier islands from rising seas

By Craig E. Colten, Professor Emeritus of Geography, Louisiana State University
As the state copes with hurricanes and climate disasters, it is figuring out how to manage the slow-motion loss of its coastal land. But its plans could endanger the cultures that define the region.


© The Conversation -


