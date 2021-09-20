Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discrimination Against Older People Pervasive Worldwide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya people refugees carry an older woman on the way to camp at Shahpori Island, in Teknaf, Bangladesh on September 13, 2017.  © 2017 Md. Mehedi Hasan/Pacific Press/Sipa USA/AP Images Ageism – the stereotyping, prejudice, and/or discrimination of individuals or groups based on their age – is all around us. One just has to look at a rack of birthday cards for images ridiculing older people or the rows of “anti-ageing” creams on the shelves of your local pharmacy. Harmless, one may think, but it doesn’t stop there. In a new report on ageism and age discrimination,…


© Human Rights Watch -


