Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: don't mistake Xi Jinping's crackdowns for a second Cultural Revolution

By Kerry Brown, Professor of Chinese Politics; Director, Lau China Institute, King's College London
Share this article
Mao Zedong, when he was close to death in the mid-1970s, told those around him that he regarded his two greatest achievements as establishing a unified country in 1949, and launching the Cultural Revolution in 1966. This huge movement continued till Mao’s death in 1976. His desire, he said, was that every few years it would recur.

Others did not share his positive assessment of this event. Over the past four decades, the Cultural Revolution has figured like a nightmarish…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pinpointing the role of climate change in every storm is impossible – and a luxury most countries can't afford
~ South Sudanese Officials Intimidate Sex Worker on Camera
~ Ghana: LGBT Activists Face Hardships After Detention
~ Police violence against reporters, media outlet, during protest in Kinshasa
~ Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?
~ Why you shouldn't make a habit of doing a 'just in case' wee — and don't tell your kids to either
~ COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?
~ New Zealand government takes a calculated risk to relax Auckland's lockdown while new cases continue to appear
~ Nicaragua: Trumped-Up Charges Against Critics
~ DR Congo: New Findings on Prison Mass Rape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter