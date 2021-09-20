Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pinpointing the role of climate change in every storm is impossible – and a luxury most countries can't afford

By Friederike Otto, Associate Director, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
Luke Harrington, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Tropical Storm Ida recently left a path of devastation across the US, capping a summer beset by wildfires, heatwaves and floods which broke records around the world. The inevitable question after each of these extreme weather events is the same: to what extent did climate change make it worse?

This is normally where the science of extreme event attribution steps in and identifies whether and to what extent human-caused climate change altered the likelihood and intensity of the event. Event…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China: don't mistake Xi Jinping's crackdowns for a second Cultural Revolution
~ South Sudanese Officials Intimidate Sex Worker on Camera
~ Ghana: LGBT Activists Face Hardships After Detention
~ Police violence against reporters, media outlet, during protest in Kinshasa
~ Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?
~ Why you shouldn't make a habit of doing a 'just in case' wee — and don't tell your kids to either
~ COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?
~ New Zealand government takes a calculated risk to relax Auckland's lockdown while new cases continue to appear
~ Nicaragua: Trumped-Up Charges Against Critics
~ DR Congo: New Findings on Prison Mass Rape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter