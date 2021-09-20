Pinpointing the role of climate change in every storm is impossible – and a luxury most countries can't afford
By Friederike Otto, Associate Director, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
Luke Harrington, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Tropical Storm Ida recently left a path of devastation across the US, capping a summer beset by wildfires, heatwaves and floods which broke records around the world. The inevitable question after each of these extreme weather events is the same: to what extent did climate change make it worse?
This is normally where the science of extreme event attribution steps in and identifies whether and to what extent human-caused climate change altered the likelihood and intensity of the event. Event…
