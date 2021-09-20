Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudanese Officials Intimidate Sex Worker on Camera

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Three sex workers sit at their workplace in Juba, South Sudan on March 5, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo A video, posted to Facebook by the Office of the Mayor of Juba City Council, shows a group of male officials and armed police officers harassing and taunting a female sex worker. “Are you a sex seller, don’t you know you are spoiling this country…Before we take you for [medical] examination, are you infected?” one man said. The woman, visibly afraid, answers their questions. The video, which is clearly intended to humiliate and stigmatize its target, demonstrates yet again…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


