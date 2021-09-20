Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: LGBT Activists Face Hardships After Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Area 51 Police Station, Ho, Ghana: A.G, a lesbian, was held here for 22 days from May 20, 2021 with four other lesbians after being arbitrarily arrested at a human rights workshop in Ho, Volta region.  © 2021 Wendy Isaack/Human Rights Watch, 15 July 2021 (Johannesburg) – Arbitrary arrests and detention of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in Ghana, and a proposed draconian anti-LGBT bill are causing serious economic hardship and psychological stress for LGBT people, Human Rights Watch said today.  On May 20, 2021, Ghanaian police in Ho, in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


