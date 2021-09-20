Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police violence against reporters, media outlet, during protest in Kinshasa

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsPolice attacked journalists and inflicted damage on the headquarters of a media outlet during a banned protest last Wednesday in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the exceptional violence used by the police and calls for those responsible to be sanctioned.A 30-second video posted on social media shows one of the reporters who covered the protest,  Patient


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?
~ Why you shouldn't make a habit of doing a 'just in case' wee — and don't tell your kids to either
~ COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?
~ New Zealand government takes a calculated risk to relax Auckland's lockdown while new cases continue to appear
~ Nicaragua: Trumped-Up Charges Against Critics
~ DR Congo: New Findings on Prison Mass Rape
~ 'No other people popular like Franco Cozzo in Melbourne': a new film explores his colorful, hard-sell life
~ Australia's COVID plan was designed before we knew how Delta would hit us. We need more flexibility
~ Coalition gains a point in Newspoll, but Morrison slides back into net negative ratings
~ Australian students say they understand global issues, but few are learning another language compared to the OECD average
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter