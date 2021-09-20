Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?

By James Chin, Professor of Asian Studies, University of Tasmania
The announcement of a new strategic alliance between Australia, the US and UK (AUKUS) has caught many by surprise. Besides France, which reacted with fury over Australia’s scrapping of a major submarine deal with a French company, few countries were as surprised as Australia’s neighbours to the north, the ASEAN members.

In particular, Indonesia and Malaysia have come out strongly against Australia’s plan to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered…


© The Conversation -


