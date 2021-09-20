Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you shouldn't make a habit of doing a 'just in case' wee — and don't tell your kids to either

By Jennifer King, Honorary Clinical Lecturer, University of Sydney
Share this article
Doing a ‘just in case’ wee too often, making a lifetime habit of it, can kick off a vicious cycle. You can end up training your bladder to ‘think’ it needs to go when it’s only slightly full.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Police violence against reporters, media outlet, during protest in Kinshasa
~ Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?
~ COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?
~ New Zealand government takes a calculated risk to relax Auckland's lockdown while new cases continue to appear
~ Nicaragua: Trumped-Up Charges Against Critics
~ DR Congo: New Findings on Prison Mass Rape
~ 'No other people popular like Franco Cozzo in Melbourne': a new film explores his colorful, hard-sell life
~ Australia's COVID plan was designed before we knew how Delta would hit us. We need more flexibility
~ Coalition gains a point in Newspoll, but Morrison slides back into net negative ratings
~ Australian students say they understand global issues, but few are learning another language compared to the OECD average
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter