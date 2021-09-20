Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand government takes a calculated risk to relax Auckland's lockdown while new cases continue to appear

By Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Shaun Hendy, Professor of Physics, University of Auckland
Share this article
Whenever the government reduces alert levels, it shifts some of the responsibility for managing the outbreak to the public. We need to enjoy the small additional freedoms responsibly.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Police violence against reporters, media outlet, during protest in Kinshasa
~ Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?
~ Why you shouldn't make a habit of doing a 'just in case' wee — and don't tell your kids to either
~ COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?
~ Nicaragua: Trumped-Up Charges Against Critics
~ DR Congo: New Findings on Prison Mass Rape
~ 'No other people popular like Franco Cozzo in Melbourne': a new film explores his colorful, hard-sell life
~ Australia's COVID plan was designed before we knew how Delta would hit us. We need more flexibility
~ Coalition gains a point in Newspoll, but Morrison slides back into net negative ratings
~ Australian students say they understand global issues, but few are learning another language compared to the OECD average
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter