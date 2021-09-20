Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: New Findings on Prison Mass Rape

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have made no apparent progress investigating the September 2020 prison riot at Kasapa Central Prison in Lubumbashi, Human Rights Watch said. For three days, inmates repeatedly raped several dozen female detainees, including a teenage girl. The authorities should provide survivors with adequate medical care and mental health support. They should credibly and impartially investigate the incident, including officials who ignored repeated warnings of the impending riot, and fairly prosecute those responsible for abuses. “Congolese authorities should meaningfully…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Police violence against reporters, media outlet, during protest in Kinshasa
~ Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?
~ Why you shouldn't make a habit of doing a 'just in case' wee — and don't tell your kids to either
~ COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?
~ New Zealand government takes a calculated risk to relax Auckland's lockdown while new cases continue to appear
~ Nicaragua: Trumped-Up Charges Against Critics
~ 'No other people popular like Franco Cozzo in Melbourne': a new film explores his colorful, hard-sell life
~ Australia's COVID plan was designed before we knew how Delta would hit us. We need more flexibility
~ Coalition gains a point in Newspoll, but Morrison slides back into net negative ratings
~ Australian students say they understand global issues, but few are learning another language compared to the OECD average
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter