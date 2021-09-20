Tolerance.ca
'No other people popular like Franco Cozzo in Melbourne': a new film explores his colorful, hard-sell life

By David Nichols, Senior Lecturer - Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Review: Palazzo di Cozzo, directed by Madeleine Martiniello

Every Melburnian over 40, and many under, knows (or thinks they know) who Franco Cozzo is. He rose to fame through self-promotion aided by a little bit of associated fascination around a man who sold a product seemingly exclusively to a non-English speaking sector of the community — first-generation Mediterranean migrants — and did it in Italian (and, sort of, Greek).

This was radical at a time when some Anglo-Australians insisted (sometimes virulently) on only English being spoken in their presence. Cozzo’s…


