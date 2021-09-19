Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian students say they understand global issues, but few are learning another language compared to the OECD average

By Sarah Richardson, Research Director, Surveys and International Assessments, Australian Council for Educational Research
Only 8% of Australian students said they were learning two or more foreign languages in 2018, compared to 50% of students across OECD countries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


