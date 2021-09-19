Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, Australia is buying a fleet of nuclear submarines. But nuclear-powered electricity must not come next

By Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Science, Griffith University
The submarine announcement is sure to trigger a new round of debate on whether nuclear energy is right for Australia. But let’s be clear: the technology makes no sense for Australia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


