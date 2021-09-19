Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why unions support vaccination — but not employer mandates

By Joo-Cheong Tham, Professor, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Unions are encouraging all workers to be vaccinated, but not through employment mandates. Instead, they support bodily autonomy, workers’ rights, fairness and democracy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


